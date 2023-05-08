400 vehicles stuck in snow evacuated from South portal of Atal tunnel on Manali-Leh highway

Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 8

As many as 400 vehicles have been evacuated from the South portal of Atal tunnel on Manali-Leh highway toward Manali today evening, while rescue operation is underway to evacuate the remaining 100 vehicles safely out of the area to Manali. These vehicles were on their way to Manali from Lahaul side, when they got stuck near South portal of Atal tunnel because of fresh snowfall in the region.

The rescue operation is being led by DSP Manali KD Sharma in the area to evacuate all the stranded vehicles safely out of the area towards Manali.

Talking to The Tribune, Sharma said due to fresh snowfall near Atal tunnel, the highway has become slippery for the movement of vehicles in the region. As a result, around 500 vehicles got stuck at the South portal of tunnel today evening.

"We started a rescue operation to evacuate all stranded tourists out of the area, who got stuck in these vehicles. So far 400 vehicles have been evacuated safely out of the area to Manali, while rescue operation is underway to evacuate remaining 100 vehicles out of the area" he added.

The DSP said police team is on the job and soon all the stranded vehicles will be moved out safely toward Manali from the area.

