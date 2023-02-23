41 Junior Basic Teachers posts to be filled in Hamirpur

Hamirpur, February 22
Forty-one posts of Junior Basic Teachers (JBT) would be filled by the Deputy Director Elementary Education in Hamirpur district.
Deputy Director of Elementary Education Kulbhushan Rakesh Dhiman said the selections would be done on batch-wise basis. The department would conduct interviews to fill 41 vacant posts on March 9 and 10.
BEd and JBT TET-qualified candidates of 2010 and earlier batches would be eligible for it. There would be 16 posts for the general category, eight for the EWS category, seven for SCs, two for SCs (IRDP) and two for the OBC category. Five posts would be reserved for the ST category.
The candidates could get relevant details on the official website of the department (www.ddeehamirpur.org.in). Requisite forms could also be downloaded form that website for participating in the interview.
