41 vet graduates pass out from Palampur university

Our Correspondent

Palampur, January 3

CSK HP Agriculture University organised an oath-taking ceremony for passing-out veterinary graduates here today. Forty-one graduates had successfully completed their Bachelor of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry degree programme, internship in-charge Dr Pankaj Sud said.

Chief guest Dr DVR Prakash Rao, president, National Academy of Veterinary Sciences, and Vice-Chancellor HK Chaudhary awarded internship certificates to the new graduates. They also released seven manuals and brochures, including a guidebook in Hindi on lumpy skin disease.

The chief guest said knowledge had no boundaries and encouraged the graduates not to look for jobs, but become entrepreneurs.

Chaudhary congratulated the new graduates and asked them to serve livestock keepers and society with dedication. He spoke on various subjects such as abandoned cattle, challenges faced by livestock keepers, balanced nutrition and importance of timely vaccination of cattle. He also urged them to grasp traditional knowledge as well.

Dr Mandeep Sharma, Dean, Dr GC Negi College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, administered the oath to the passing-out graduates. He said that 990 graduates had passed out from the college since its establishment in 1986.

#Agriculture #Palampur