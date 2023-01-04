41 vet graduates pass out from Palampur university

Palampur, January 3
CSK HP Agriculture University organised an oath-taking ceremony for passing-out veterinary graduates here today. Forty-one graduates had successfully completed their Bachelor of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry degree programme, internship in-charge Dr Pankaj Sud said.
Chief guest Dr DVR Prakash Rao, president, National Academy of Veterinary Sciences, and Vice-Chancellor HK Chaudhary awarded internship certificates to the new graduates. They also released seven manuals and brochures, including a guidebook in Hindi on lumpy skin disease.
The chief guest said knowledge had no boundaries and encouraged the graduates not to look for jobs, but become entrepreneurs.
Chaudhary congratulated the new graduates and asked them to serve livestock keepers and society with dedication. He spoke on various subjects such as abandoned cattle, challenges faced by livestock keepers, balanced nutrition and importance of timely vaccination of cattle. He also urged them to grasp traditional knowledge as well.
Dr Mandeep Sharma, Dean, Dr GC Negi College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, administered the oath to the passing-out graduates. He said that 990 graduates had passed out from the college since its establishment in 1986.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
SYL meet: Punjab doesn't have a single drop of water to share with Haryana, says CM Bhagwant Mann
‘More than 78 per cent of 150 blocks in Punjab are in extrem...
President gives assent to Gujarat Bill that gives police power to take action against protesters
Bill seeks to make any violation of prohibitory orders issue...
Government approves Rs 19,744 crore National Green Hydrogen Mission; envisages Rs 8 lakh-crore investment
The Mission will facilitate demand creation, production, uti...
Attacks on civilians: Centre decides to deploy 18 companies of CRPF in Jammu region
Intelligence inputs indicate possible fresh attacks on civil...
Delhi car-drag horror: Anjali’s family rejects her ‘friend’ Nidhi’s claims; cops question 7 men who were at New Year party with them
Incident an example of extreme brutality, says Delhi Deputy ...