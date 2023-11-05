42 tonne PDS rice seized from temple

Kullu, November 4
A team of the Kullu State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) headed by DSP Ajay Kumar seized 850 bags of rice meant for civil supply in Pangi subdivision from the Mahadevi Teerath temple, locally known as Vaishno Mata temple, at Ramshilla, 4 km from here, yesterday. Each bag weighed 50 kg while the seized rice weighed around 42 tonnes.
The DSP said that on a tip-off, the temple premises was raided and the rice meant for the public distribution system was seized. He added that a case under the IPC, Prevention of Corruption Act and the Essential Commodities Act had been registered.
