42 wrestlers show skills at Khel Mahakumbh

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, January 22

Over 42 wresters, including men and women, showed their strength during the Khel Mahakumbh, which started here today.

Significantly, the event has been started by Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Sports and Youth Affairs Anurag Thakur to provide a platform to the budding players of the Hamirpur parliamentary constituency.

The cash prize for the mega event is Rs 50 lakh, which will be given to the winners of various games at the block and district levels.

Inaugurating the event, Khub Singh, national volleyball coach, said sports not only provides lucrative career to the youth, but it also helps in keeping them away from drugs. He said players must play with a sportsman spirit and respect their fellow teammates. “Discipline and hard work will only bring success in life, whether it be in sports or any other field,” Singh added.

In the 41-kg men’s category, Keshav won gold and Somya the silver medal. In the 61-kg category, Yogesh bagged gold, Akshay silver and Sanjay the bronze medal. In the 74-kg category, Rajinder won gold, Abhinav silver and Shiva the bronze medal. In the above 74-kg category, Deepak won gold, Rohit silver and Mohammad Shazad the bronze medal.

In the 39-kg women’s category, Ankita won gold and Kritika the silver medal. In the 53-kg category, Shreya won gold, Arpita silver and Ruchika the bronze medal. In the senior women’s category, Naini Thakur won gold, Deeksha silver and Priyanka the bronze medal. In the 65-kg category, Ritika won gold, Anita silver and Akanksha the bronze medal.