42-yr-old jumps into Swan river, drowns

Our Correspondent

Una, August 26

A man drowned after he jumped into the Swan river from a bridge near Santoshgarh here today.

The deceased has been identified as Rajesh Kumar (42), a resident of Basal village of the district. He was allegedly suffering from mental illness.

Some local youths spotted the man while jumping into the river and tried to save him. When the attempt proved futile, they informed the police about the incident.

The body was recovered some time later, said Assistant Superintendent of Police Parveen Dhiman.