44 dead, 183 hurt in road accidents in Lahaul and Spiti since 2017

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, April 10

As many as 44 persons were killed, while 183 others sustained injuries in 87 road accidents in Lahaul and Spiti district since 2017.

The most number of road accidents were reported in the 2017 when 25 accidents occurred while the lowest were registered in 2019 when nine mishaps took place. After opening of Atal tunnel on Manali-Leh highway in 2021, 19 road accidents were reported in the tribal district.

Data shows that, the highest number of deaths were reported in 2017 when 14 persons lost their life while the lowest death toll of four was reported in 2018.

Lahaul and Spiti Superintendent of Police (SP) Manav Verma said the major cause of road accidents was rash and negligent driving. In some cases, especially where trucks and tankers were involved, long span of driving without sleep was another cause, he added.

“However to keep close tab on traffic rule violators, the police have tightened its noose” the SP said.

The police data show that after the opening of Atal Tunnel, rash and negligent driving has emerged as a major concern. In 2020, the police had collected Rs 14.47 lakh by challaning 8,592 offenders. In 2021, 5,862 challans were done worth Rs 23.64 lakh.

In the last five years, the police had challaned 29,819 offenders under the Motor Vehicles Act and collected Rs 74.74 lakh.