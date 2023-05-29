45 crates of fake liquor seized

Our Correspondent

Una, May 28

The local police claimed to have confiscated 45 crates of country-made liquor, which has been reported as fake by the company whose labels were pasted on the bottles.

During Friday night, a police party was on duty on the Una-Chandigarh NH in Behdala village to check the movement of Rs 2,000 currency. The police stopped a Bolero for checking and recovered 45 crates of liquor bottles bearing labels of the VRV Company.

The occupants of the vehicle — driver Mohit Rajput from Malahat village in Una district and Ashwani Kumar of Nangal in Ropar of Punjab — were questioned, who failed to produce any valid documents for the liquor being carried.

The police contacted the VRV Company, whose salesman Rakesh Kumar said the hologram pasted on labels on the bottles were different. He said the liquor was fake and not produced by their firm.

DSP (Headquarters) Ajay Thakur said preliminary probe was underway.