45 roads to be upgraded in first phase of PMGSY-III

Tribune News Services

Shimla, November 24

As many as 45 roads have been picked for upgrade under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna (PMGSY) III.

The Centre has sanctioned Rs 420 crore for upgrading 440 km of rural roads in various districts of the state.

“The tenders have been done for all 45 roads selected for upgradation. Only those PMGSY roads have been selected for upgradation which were metalled at least 10 years back,” said a PWD official.

Overall, 3,125-km rural roads will be upgraded under the PMGSY-III. “For the upgradation of the remaining 2600-km road, the Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) are being prepared,” the official said.

He added that the roads for upgradation have been selected through a software prepared by the Ministry of Rural Development. The software prioritizes the roads on the basis of fixed parameters to ensure fair selection.

Out of the 45 roads selected in the first phase of PMGSY-III, the maximum roads, 11 each, have been selected from Kullu and Sirmaur. Six roads each have been selected from Chamba and Mandi districts.

