45 students from Goa visit temples in Mandi

Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 22

A delegation of 45 students of various higher education institutions from Goa state, including IIT Goa, today visited different temples like Bhutnath temple, Trilokinath temple, Panchavakra temple and a few other temples in the town as part of the second phase of the government’s ambitious cultural and educational endeavour ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat YuvaSangam’ programme. A\fter visit, they returned to the IIT Mandi campus at Kamand.

The nodal institute of Goa is IIT Goa, while the nodal institute of Himachal Pradesh is IIT Mandi.

Dr Siddharth Panwar, Nodal Officer YuvaSangam, IIT Mandi, said, “The purpose of this visit is to give emphasis on increasing the exchange of rich culture and tradition and exchange of ideas between the two states. Further, promotion of tourism, tradition, progress, technology and mutual contact were also part of the agenda.”

Leader of the Opposition and former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur was the Chief Guest of this event at IIT Mandi, Kamand. Addressing the students, Jai Ram said that on the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat YuvaSangam’ programme is running across the country. The programme gives an opportunity to the students of different states to know about the culture and tradition of different states where they visit under this programme.

Director IIT Mandi Prof Laxmidhar Behera also spoke on the occasion.