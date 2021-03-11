450 bighas identified for Sardar Patel varsity: VC

Tribune News Service

mandi, August 12

DD Sharma, Vice Chancellor of Sardar Patel University, Mandi, said that around 450 bigha land has been identified at Basadhar, 17 km away from Mandi, for setting up newly created Sardar Patel University.

Addressing a press conference here today, the VC said, “The first stage of the FCA case of this land has been cleared. As soon as we get the final approval in the FCA case of this land, construction work of the campus will be started. Temporary arrangements of the campus will be made at Sundernagar, Mandi and other nearby places until the university has its own permanent campus.”

The VC stated that infrastructure was the main component to provide quality education to the students and the university authorities were taking up this issue with the state government.

“Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur is keen to set up the university campus in Mandi at the earliest. It is expected that the foundation stone of this project would be laid in Mandi within a few months,” he said.

“To meet the demand of teaching and non-teaching staff, the recruitment process is underway. Currently, there is sufficient staff for teaching. Eleven subjects have been approved by the state government and the finance committee. Of these, nine subjects have already been introduced in the university, while the remaining two will be introduced soon,” he remarked.

“To ensure quality education, this university will sign MoUs with higher institutions like the Indian Institute of Technology, the National Institute of Technology Hamirpur, GB Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environment, Kullu, and others to share information,” he added.

The VC stated that efforts would be made to make this university a world class institution in terms of education. Ph D courses would be started in this university from this year in existing subjects.