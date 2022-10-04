461 repeat offenders in Himachal, highest 110 in Shimla district

Shimla, October 3

The Himachal Police have identified by 461 repeat offenders involved in thefts and burglaries after analysing crime records of the past 10 years.

A constant vigil is being kept on these criminals’ activities and courts are being requested to cancel their bail so that they do not commit more crimes, say police sources.

Enhanced punishment will also be proposed, as per the provisions of Section 75 of the IPC against 461 repeat offenders. As many as 58 of them were involved in five or more theft/burglary cases and out of which 51 were in Himachal while 17 were in Haryana (five), Bihar(one), Uttar Pradesh (three), Delhi and Punjab (four each).

Meanwhile, 12 accused involved in 11 cases of the NDPS Act were convicted last week. Out of these, six cases pertained to Mandi while the remaining cases were of Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kinnaur, Kullu and Solan districts.

DGP Sanjay Kundu reviews every week the progress of deposition of policemen and other witnesses in courts in NDPS Act cases. — TNS

#Shimla