462 students conferred degrees at IIT-Mandi convocation

Tribune News Service

Mandi, December 5

As many as 462 students were conferred degrees at the IIT, Mandi’s 10th convocation on its campus at Kamand here today. The Institute awarded 64 PhDs, the highest number of such degrees awarded at IIT Mandi in an academic year till date.

Bhumanyu Goyal honoured with the Director’s Gold Medal.

Prof Stuart R Hameroff, University of Arizona, USA was the Chief Guest. Dr Akhilesh Gupta, Secretary, Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB), New Delhi; Dr Kingshuk Banerjee, Director, Hitachi India Pvt. Ltd., Bengaluru, and Woochan Chang, Director, KOICA India, New Delhi, were the Guests of Honour. Prof Prem Vrat, Chairman, Board of Governors, IIT Mandi, presided over the event.

Prof Hameroff, said, “Consciousness is a fundamental property of the universe. An ‘inward hierarchy’ in quantum brain biology is consistent with Indian knowledge systems (e.g. 5 Koshas). Quantum state reduction can occur at various levels of the brain hierarchy - ‘Atman from Brahman’. At deeper inward levels, consciousness may exist in spacetime geometry independent of biology. While therapies aimed at microtubule resonance e.g. with painless, safe and pleasant brain ultrasound can treat mental and cognitive disorders.”

The Institute has seen a rise in the number of girl students passing out in different streams. This year a total of 33 female students in undergraduate programme, 49 in postgraduate and masters’ programmes and 28 in PhD programme have graduated from IIT Mandi.

Prof Prem Vrat, Chairman, Board of Governors, IIT Mandi, said, “IIT Mandi has equipped the students with good attitude, knowledge and skill to be good human beings and a successful professional.”

Piyush Goyal, B Tech, Computer Science and Engineering, 2022 batch, bagged President of India Gold Medal and Bhumanyu Goyal, B Tech, Computer Science and Engineering, 2022, batch bagged Director’s Gold Medal.