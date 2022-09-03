467 pre-fabricated shops being built in Shimla: Minister Suresh Bhardwaj

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 2

As many as 467 pre-fabricated shops are being constructed at different places in the city under Shimla Smart City Mission. Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj shared this information while handing over the keys of the newly constructed eight shops to the shopkeepers at Sabzi Mandi here today.

He further said that 65 such shops had been completed so far in the vegetable market on which Rs 2.84 crore had been spent. “Overall, 98 shops have been constructed so far at various places in the city at a cost of Rs 6.16 crore,” said Bhardwaj.

He said under Smart City Mission, parking facilities, book cafes, etc, were being constructed for the benefit of the locals and tourists. The minister had handed over the keys of 12 shops to shopkeepers in Ram Bazar.