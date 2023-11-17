479 orphans in Mandi to benefit from Sukh Ashray scheme: MLA

Tribune News Service

Mandi, November 16

An eligibility certificate distribution ceremony was organised under the “Mukhya Mantri Sukh Ashray Yojana” at Horticulture Training Building, Sidhpur, under the Dharampur Assembly in Mandi today.

Dharampur MLA Chander Shekhar, who was the chief guest on the occasion, distributed certificates to 89 eligible orphan children selected under the scheme. He also gave congratulatory letters to girls under the “Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Yojana” and Rs 21,000 fixed deposit to each of them under the “Beti Hai Anmol Yojana”.

Addressing the audience, the MLA said the “Mukhya Mantri Sukh Ashray Yojana” is working as a lifeline for the orphaned children. He said the government has given them the status of “children of the state”.

“The government will bear the expenses related to the upbringing, education, housing and marriage of as many as 33 such children identified in Dharampur and 56 children in Gopalpur block. The state government, like a foster parent, is not only making arrangements for the subsistence of these children, but is also concerned about their future,” he remarked.

The MLA said a total of 479 children in Mandi district will benefit from this scheme. He said the scheme is running under the supervision of the Deputy Commissioner and Child Welfare Protection Committee in the district, while at the block level, it is running under the supervision of the Sub-Divisional Officer.

Sub-Divisional Officer Swati Dogra said she will ensure that no child is deprived of the benefits of this scheme.

