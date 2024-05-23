48 dogs vaccinated in anti-rabies drive

Our Correspondent

Rampur, May 22

The Animal Husbandry Department, in collaboration with voluntary organisations, initiated an anti-rabies vaccination campaign for stray dogs in the Rampur area of Shimla district. The aim of the drive is to prevent the spread of the deadly disease, primarily transmitted through dog bites, which affect 97 per cent of the cases. Rampur Animal Polyclinic in-charge Dr Anil Sharma said the drive was carried out in the Rampur market, Indira Market, Chuha Bagh and surrounding areas.

The campaign is being jointly conducted by the Animal Husbandry Department, the Human People Organisation and the Rampur Municipal Council. On Monday, the first day of the drive, 42 dogs were administered the anti-rabies vaccine.

#Shimla