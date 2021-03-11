48 in race for post of Chief Information Commissioner in Himachal Pradesh

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, June 9

Several serving and retired bureaucrats are vying for the posts of the Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) and Member, Information Commission, with almost 150 applications having been received. The term of present CIC Narinder Chauhan ends on June 30.

With June 8 being the last date for applying for the post of CIC, 48 applications have been received. Prominent among those who are in the race include Additional Chief Secretary (Power and Industry) RD Dhiman; RN Batta, a retired IAS officer who is presently serving as Principal Private Secretary to the Chief Minister; and Indian Forest Service Officer (IFS) Savita, who retired as Principal Chief Conservator Forest.

According to sources, a total of 93 applications have been received for the post of Member, Information Commission. The post has been lying vacant for past some time. Former Chief Secretary SS Parmar had been appointed Member during the previous Congress regime. Those who have applied include retired IAS, IPS, IFS, judicial officers, academicians and people from other fields as well.

Since the maximum age for being appointed as the CIC or Member, Information Commission is 65 years, there are several retired bureaucrats who are vying for the post. The appointment of a CIC is for five years or till the age of 65 years, whichever is first and the salary is equal to that drawn by Chief Election Commissioner. Applications have been invited twice for the post of Member. “Since many of the contenders have been rendered ineligible due to being overage, many of the applications would automatically stand rejected,” said an official. As such the actual number of contenders could be much less, he added.

