48 SIM card sellers booked for forgery

Nurpur, July 2
The police have registered forgery cases against 48 mobile SIM card retailers at Nurpur, Jawali, Damtal, Indora and Fatehpur police stations here. The accused allegedly sold SIM cards using forged documents.
The CID wing had detected the sales of SIM cards on the basis of forged documents in Kangra district.
Nurpur SP Ashok Ratan said the FIRs had been registered under Sections 420 and 465 of the IPC. Thirty FIRs had been registered at the Nurpur police station, eight at Jawali, five at Damtal, three at Fatehpur and two at the Indora police station. FIRs have also been registered at Dharamsala, Gagal, Nagrota Bhagwan, Baijnath and the Kangra police stations.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
In Maharashtra shocker, NCP’s Ajit Pawar is Deputy CM
8 other party MLAs join Shinde govt as ministers
Fresh violence erupts in Manipur, 3 killed
Kuki groups lift 2-month blockade on Shah’s appeal
Indian-American attorney indicted for defrauding clients of more than $5 mn
The indictment alleges that Das diverted more than $5 millio...
Grandmother of teen killed by police officer in France pleads for halt to rioting
Over 3,000 people have been detained overall since Nahel's d...
3 Palestinians killed as Israel launches large-scale raid in West Bank stronghold of militants
Israeli forces raid what the military describes as a ‘unifie...