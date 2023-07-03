48 SIM card sellers booked for forgery

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, July 2

The police have registered forgery cases against 48 mobile SIM card retailers at Nurpur, Jawali, Damtal, Indora and Fatehpur police stations here. The accused allegedly sold SIM cards using forged documents.

The CID wing had detected the sales of SIM cards on the basis of forged documents in Kangra district.

Nurpur SP Ashok Ratan said the FIRs had been registered under Sections 420 and 465 of the IPC. Thirty FIRs had been registered at the Nurpur police station, eight at Jawali, five at Damtal, three at Fatehpur and two at the Indora police station. FIRs have also been registered at Dharamsala, Gagal, Nagrota Bhagwan, Baijnath and the Kangra police stations.