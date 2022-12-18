48-yr-old killed in accidental firing

Tribune News Service

Solan, December 17

Dharam Singh (48) of Bastana village in Paonta Sahib succumbed to accidental firing.

DSP Ramakant Thakur, said, “The victim was hunting in a forest along with his relative Yashwant Singh, who was walking behind him with a double-barrel gun. As Yashwant slipped, the gun fell from his shoulder and a bullet hit Dharam.”

He was rushed to a local hospital from where he was referred to Paonta Sahib, but was pronounced dead.

A case under Sections 336 and 304 of the IPC and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been registered against Yashwant.