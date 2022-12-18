48-yr-old killed in accidental firing

Solan, December 17
Dharam Singh (48) of Bastana village in Paonta Sahib succumbed to accidental firing.
DSP Ramakant Thakur, said, “The victim was hunting in a forest along with his relative Yashwant Singh, who was walking behind him with a double-barrel gun. As Yashwant slipped, the gun fell from his shoulder and a bullet hit Dharam.”
He was rushed to a local hospital from where he was referred to Paonta Sahib, but was pronounced dead.
A case under Sections 336 and 304 of the IPC and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been registered against Yashwant.
