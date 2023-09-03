49,865 getting social security pension in Chamba: Speaker

Our Correspondent

Chamba, September 2

Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania said under the social security pension scheme, the state government was providing Rs 41.18 crore as pension to 49,865 eligible persons in Chamba district in the current financial year.

The Speaker said this while presiding over a meeting of the District Welfare Committee here on Friday.

He said the government had approved 2,088 new pension cases across the district, according special priority to the social service sector. As many as 1,568 pending new pension cases were approved under the social security pension scheme during the meeting, Pathania said.

An approval was also accorded to spend Rs 1.65 crore on the handicapped scholarship scheme, inter-caste marriage award scheme, marriage award scheme, national family assistance scheme, home construction scheme and schemes of various other categories.

The Speaker reviewed the achievements of the Welfare Department in the previous financial year. He said Rs 76.12 crore was given as pension to 47,659 eligible persons in the district.

#Chamba #Kuldeep Singh Pathania