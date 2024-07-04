49 youth rescued from illegal drug de-addiction centre

Tribune News Service

Solan, July 3

The police rescued 49 youth from an illegal de-addiction centre operating from a rented building at Dhang Nihli in Nalagarh on Tuesday.

Nalagarh DSP Bhisham Thakur said that the centre was raided following a complaint from health officials. The centre was being run by people from Punjab, though no one from the management side was found on the premises when the raid was conducted. As many as 49 youth, both local as well as those from Punjab, were found at the centre.

A team comprising the Chief Medical Officer, police and others inspected the centre after the complaint. It was learnt that the centre was earlier running at Baddi but was later shifted to Nalagarh.

Chief Medical Officer, Solan, Dr Rajan Uppal said that the drug de-addiction centre was inspected in Nalagarh and a report would be sent to the mental health authorities in Shimla for further action.

Further details were awaited as the authorities concerned were tight-lipped about the raid.

