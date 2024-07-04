49 youth rescued from illegal drug de-addiction centre

Solan, July 3
The police rescued 49 youth from an illegal de-addiction centre operating from a rented building at Dhang Nihli in Nalagarh on Tuesday.
Nalagarh DSP Bhisham Thakur said that the centre was raided following a complaint from health officials. The centre was being run by people from Punjab, though no one from the management side was found on the premises when the raid was conducted. As many as 49 youth, both local as well as those from Punjab, were found at the centre.
A team comprising the Chief Medical Officer, police and others inspected the centre after the complaint. It was learnt that the centre was earlier running at Baddi but was later shifted to Nalagarh.
Chief Medical Officer, Solan, Dr Rajan Uppal said that the drug de-addiction centre was inspected in Nalagarh and a report would be sent to the mental health authorities in Shimla for further action.
Further details were awaited as the authorities concerned were tight-lipped about the raid.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
They're home: India's T20 world champs arrive in Delhi; fans brave rain to welcome players
Hundreds of supporters, holding placards congratulating thei...
Viral video: Rohit Sharma flaunts T20 World Cup trophy upon arrival in Delhi
The team received a grand welcome upon their arrival
Never valued Constitution: PM Narendra Modi slams Congress for 2nd day
Breaks silence on Manipur, says has history of ethnic clashe...
Bhole Baba, 'on the run', blames 'anti-social' elements for Hathras stampede
I/we express our deep condolence to the families of the dece...
UK to go to polls; future of PM Rishi Sunak hangs in balance
The 2019 General Election resulted in a Conservative victory...