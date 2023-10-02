5,300 AIDS patients in Himachal Pradesh, says CM

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 1

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has said that there are 5,300 AIDS patients in the state and the state government is committed to providing them free medical treatment and support.

The CM said this after flagging off a state-level marathon from the Ridge here today to create awareness about AIDS. Sixty-six youths from seven districts of the state participated in the marathon

During his address, the CM underscored the importance of accurate information in the fight against AIDS. “There has been a significant shift in the societal dialogue around AIDS. There was a time when AIDS was a topic shrouded in social stigma, but it is openly discussed now,” he said.

He said helpline (1,097) had been set up to address queries of young individuals regarding AIDS. Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil dwelt on the role of young people in dispelling misconceptions and confusion about AIDS.

