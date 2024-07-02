5 cases under new criminal laws registered on Day 1

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 1

Five cases were registered in the state under the new criminal laws, which came into effect across the country today.

The first case was registered under Sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in Police Station, Dhanotu, in Mandi district.

According to the police, case No. 64/2024 was registered around 1.58 am under Sections 126 (2) (wrongful restraint), 115(2) (causing hurt), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

Four more cases were registered under new criminal laws in Police Station, Dhalli; Sadar Police Station, Hamirpur; Police Station, Amb; and Police Station, Nurpur, in Kangra district. Police officials said investigation in these cases were underway as per the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mandi #Shimla