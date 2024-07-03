5-day science camp starts at Shoolini university, Solan

Tribune News Service

Solan, July 2

A five-day Innovation in Science Pursuit for Inspire Research (INSPIRE) camp, sponsored by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India, kickstarted at Shoolini university, Solan, today.

The camp aims to inspire and nurture scientific curiosity among students of classes XI and XII. INSPIRE is a flagship scheme of the DST, designed to attract young talent towards science. During the inaugural address, Faculty of Sciences dean Sunil Puri encouraged students to strive for excellence and said, “You are the future of the nation. Ask questions and gain as much knowledge as possible.”

Eternal University, Baru Sahib, pro-vice chancellor Amrik Singh Ahluwalia was the chief guest at the event. “This is a rare opportunity and it is not available to everyone. Small things in life always provide opportunities for innovation,” he said. “We must be more prolific in innovation and science. We are moving up the innovation graph, and this camp is a step in the right way.” Shoolini chancellor PK Khosla said, “Work hard to achieve greatness and, one day, you may become a Nobel laureate. Create your own career path and do something different in life that brings both money and fame.”

Head of School of Biological and Environmental Sciences Rachna Verma thanked the guests for their participation in the camp. She expressed gratitude towards the DST for their sponsorship.

