5-day training in quake-resistant construction

Tribune News Service

Killar (Chamba), September 12

A five-day programme on disaster resistant construction began at Killar in Pangi of Chamba district today.

Pangi SDM Raman Gharsandhi said that the programme was being organised under the aegis of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

Bhupender Kashyap, nodal officer of the District Disaster Operation Centre, said workers from 10 panchayats of Pangi subdivision would be trained at the block level in search, rescue and first-aid during disaster and how to adapt to an earthquake-resistant system in construction. He said 52 participants were being given training by junior engineers of the departments concerned.

#Chamba