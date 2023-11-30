5-day winter session to begin on Dec 19

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 29

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla today issued the notification for convening the five-day winter session of the Vidhan Sabha at Dharamsala from December 19 to 23.

The notification for convening the fourth session of the 14th Vidhan Sabha was issued on the recommendation of the Cabinet. The government, including the Chief Minister, ministers, MLAs and officials, move to Dharamsala for the winter session every year.

Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Pathania said that all arrangements for the session at Dharamsala were being made. “Since the notification for the winter session has been issued, the legislators can submit their questions. Besides, December 21 will be a Private Members’ day when MLAs can raise issues concerning their constituencies or some other important issues,” he added.

The monsoon session of the Assembly, which is normally held in August, was delayed by a month due to devastation caused by heavy rain and flashfloods.

