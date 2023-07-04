5 districts get virtual courts of mobile traffic magistrate

Legal Correspondent

Shimla, July 3

Chief Justice MS Ramachandra Rao inaugurated virtual courts of mobile traffic magistrate for the disposal of motor vehicle challans in Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Solan, Sirmaur and Kinnaur districts through video conferencing today.

The Chief Justice said, “Access to justice is one of the most fundamental tenets of the Constitution. To ensure that such access is not diminished and the said ideal is not jeopardised, adequate infrastructure needs to be provided to the courts.”

He said the inauguration of virtual courts for five districts would benefit the public at large. Now the litigants won’t have to travel from far-flung areas for the disposal of their challans. This would also reduce the pendency of such cases. Justice Vivek Singh Thakur, Justice Ajay Mohan Goel, Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua, Justice Satyen Vaidya, Justice Sushil Kukreja and Justice Virender Singh were also present on the occasion.

The virtual courts are aimed at moving towards paperless courts. The road map for creating virtual courts for the disposal of motor vehicle challans was prepared in 2019 and the first such court was made functional in Shimla on December 30, 2021.