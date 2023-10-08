5 girls from state part of kabaddi success story at Asian Games

Tribune News Service

Solan, October 7

Remote Shirog village in Bandli panchayat of Shillai erupted in joy as the Indian kabaddi team, led by local girl Ritu Negi, won the gold medal at the 19th Asian Games in Houngzhau, China, today.

Shillai village erupts in joy Ritu Negi, Pushpa Rana and Sushma belong to Shirog village in Shillai; villagers distributed laddus and burst crackers to celebrate the win

The other two members of the Indian kabaddi team from the state are Jyoti Thakur from Solan and Nidhi from Bilaspur

Villagers distributed laddus and burst crackers to celebrate the victory. Slogans were raised in favour of local girls Ritu Negi, Pushpa Rana and Sushma, who played a key role in ensuring the team’s victory.

Five women players from Himachal were involved in scripting the team’s win. The other two members from the state were Jyoti Thakur from Solan and Nidhi from Bilaspur. India bagged the 100th medal at the Asian Games with this victory.

“In the final, India beat Chinese Taipei 26-25. The team’s stellar performance was made possible by the outstanding contribution of Pushpa Rana and Jyoti Thakur, both trainees of the Sports Authority of India’s National Centre of Excellence (SAI NCOE) at Dharamsala. Pushpa Rana and Jyoti Thakur showcased exceptional talent, resilience and dedication. Their incredible efforts played a pivotal role in ensuring the Indian team’s victory,” said Rakesh Jassal, centre in-charge, SAI NCOE, Dharamsala.

The team exhibited exemplary sportsmanship and indomitable spirit throughout the tournament. Their triumph was a testament to their hard work, discipline and rigorous training, Jassal added.

Several school-going girls from Shillai had been participating in kabaddi trials and there was a lot of enthusiasm for the sport in the district for many years, Jassal said.

#Asian Games #China #Kabaddi #Solan