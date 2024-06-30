5 held for assault on tourists in Mandi

Tribune News Service

Mandi, June 29

A woman and three men from New Delhi were injured in an attack by local youths near Parashar in the district on the evening of June 27. The six tourists, including three women, earlier had an altercation with the youths over giving a pass to their vehicule near Segal. The youths pursued the tourists, intercepted them near Parashar and attacked them. The police have arrested five suspects for the assault on the tourists.

According to the police, a woman and three men were injured in the incident. The tourists immediately informed the police. However, they had relocated to Panarsa by the time the police arrived. With assistance from Aut police station, the tourists were safely escorted to Mandi, where they received medical attention at the Zonal Hospital Mandi.

Mandi Additional SP Sagar Chander said the five accused would be produced in court tomorrow. He said, “The police have seized a car and a SUV used by the accused in the incident. A case has been registered at Padhar police station.” He added, “The Mandi police reassure the public that those behind the attack on the tourists will be punished.”

#Mandi