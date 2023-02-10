5 IAS officers get addl charge

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, February 9

The state government today gaven additional charge to five IAS officers. DK Rattan, Secretary, Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission, will hold the additional charge of Ayush Director, and MD of HP Agro Industries Corporation and HP Agro Industrial Packing India Ltd.

Hemraj Birwa, NRHM Director, will hold the additional charge of Director, Department of Empowerment of SCs, OBCs, Minorities and MD of Specially abled, and HP Minorities Finance and Development Corporation.

Abid Hussain, Special Secretary, Forests, will hold the additional charge of Special Secretary, PWD and Taxes and Excise Department.

Rahul Kumar, CEO of HIMURJA, will also hold the charge of Director, Women and Child Development Department while Sunil Verma, Additional Secretary, Education, will have the charge of Joint Secretary, Technical Education.