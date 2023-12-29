5 IAS officers get super time scale

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 28

The state government today ordered the promotion of five IAS officers of the 2008 batch to the super time scale of IAS.

The five officers who have been granted Secretary-level rank are Kadam Sandeep Vasant, Ashish Singmar, Amit Kashyap, Rajesh Sharma and Rakhil Kahlon. The order has been issued by Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxean on the recommendation of the Screening Committee.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Shimla