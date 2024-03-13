5 injured in Kullu road mishap

Our Correspondent

Kullu, March 12

Five persons were injured when a Gypsy rolled down a hill near Lagdhadi in the Lug valley area on Tuesday. The Gypsy was going towards Peej village from Kullu when it rolled 50 metres down the hill. The injured, who were rushed to Regional Hospital, Kullu, were identified as Lavish Kumar, Dipansh Kundra, Divesh Khera, Kartik Choudhary of Akhara Bazar and Anuj Kumar of Neuli village. The hospital authorities said Divesh had been referred to PGIMER at Chandigarh.

#Kullu