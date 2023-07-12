5 of six water schemes in Shimla restored, turbidity under control

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 11

As turbidity levels improved, lifting of water at five of the six sources in Shimla restarted today. The supply of water is expected to improve from Wednesday.

A major source of water in Shimla, the Giri water source has suffered substantial damages due to heavy rainfall. Water had to be supplied with water tankers in different parts of the city on Tuesday.

According to Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited (SJPNL) officials, of the total six water schemes, pumping has been restarted at five sources, including the Gumma water scheme. The five water sources would collectively help in supplying 15 to 20 MLD (million litres per day) of water by Wednesday.

Chief Parliamentary Secretary Ashish Butail, Deputy Commissioner Aditya Negi and SJPNL MD Pankaj Lalit visited the Giri water source and took stock of the situation.

Notably, water supply in the city has been hit for the past four days. As turbidity levels rose to alarming proportions after incessant rainfall, all the six water schemes were suspended. Amid acute water shortage, residents had started storing rainwater in buckets and tanks while some headed to ‘boudis’ to fetch water.

The DC said, “I have directed the PWD officials and the SDM of the area concerned to not allow dumping of waste material or loose soil near the catchment area of the Giri water source.”

“A majority of the water schemes have been restored and turbidity levels are under control now. So we are hopeful that the situation will be a lot better by Wednesday evening,” he added.

SJPNL Communication Consultant Sahil said, “Since the turbidity level of water has come down, pumping has been resumed at five water sources. We are expecting to supply around 20 MLD water on Wednesday.”

