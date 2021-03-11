5 road projects approved for Sirmaur district: Power Minister

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 28

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has approved five road projects for Sirmaur district, said Power Minister Sukh Ram Chaudhary here yesterday.

The minister said that approval had been granted for the construction of three major roads and the improvement of one link road in the Paonta Sahib Assembly constituency. The forest clearance had been received from the Central Government for the upgrade of a road in the Pachhad constituency and the construction of a road in the Renukaji Assembly constituency.

He said approval had been granted to the 6.5-km Rajpur-Kuthiana road in the Paonta Sahib constituency to be built at a cost of Rs 10.49 crore, 5.6-km road from Santoshgarh bridge to Fatehpur village on the banks of the Batta river for Rs 7.39 crore and the 1.83-km road from Gorkhuwala panchayat ghar to Dudhla and Kharonla to be built at a cost of Rs 3.19 crore.

Chaudhary said approval had also been given for the upgrade and improvement work on the 8.04-km Amargarh-Johdon-Kyarda-Jagatpur-IPH Colony Majra road on the National Highway No.7 in the Paonta Sahib constituency at a cost of Rs 10 crore. All formalities had been completed for all these projects and the tender process would be started soon, he added.

The Power Minister said that the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change had also given forest clearance for the construction of a link road from Madhana village to Phandibodiwala via Janglot in the Renukaji Assembly constituency. He added that with the construction of this road, more than 50,000 people of 30 panchayats of the area would be benefited. This would also encourage religious tourism in the state, because the distance to various religious places would reduce. This route would also prove to be beneficial for the Renuka Dam project.

He said that all required formalities were being completed so that the work on this road could start soon. The long-pending demand of the people would be fulfilled by the construction of this road, he added.