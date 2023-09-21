5 students hurt as school bus hits car

Tribune News Service

Mandi, September 20

Five students of Noble International School were injured when a school bus carrying 25 students from Mandi to Pandoh collided with a Scorpio car at Sambal on the Chandigarh-Manali highway in Mandi today.

ASP Sagar Chander said bus driver Jagdish Chand was driving the vehicle rashly due to which it collided with a car parked on the roadside.

The injured were rushed to the Zonal Hospital, Mandi, from where all of them were discharged after the first aid. The bus driver has been booked.

