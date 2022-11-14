5 suspended for carrying EVMs in private car in Rampur constituency

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 13

The Election Commission of India has ordered suspension of five members of a polling party for unauthorisedly carrying the electronic voting machines (EVMs) in their private vehicle.

The polling party deputed for conducting polls at Duttnagar in the Rampur (SC) Assembly constituency violated the directives for conduct of elections and transportation of the EVMs after polling.

The Returning Officer for the elections Surender Mohan ordered the suspension of the polling party members after a complaint was made last night by some locals.

Mohan confirmed that on receiving a complaint, he along with Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) rushed to the spot last night.

“Since the EVMs were being carried in a private vehicle (HP-03-2023), it was clear that this was a violation of the instructions of the ECI,” he said.

The officials, who have been suspended, are three employees of the Education Department and two security personnel.

The Congress workers had created a ruckus on spotting the EVMs being carried in a private vehicle late last night.

The news, alleging irregularities in the poll process, had gone viral on social media.

