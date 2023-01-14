 5 tunnels on Mandi-Kullu road to be thrown open in March : The Tribune India

5 tunnels on Mandi-Kullu road to be thrown open in March

5 tunnels on Mandi-Kullu road to be thrown open in March

A tunnel on the Pandoh to Aut road in Mandi. Photo: Jai Kumar



Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, January 13

The National Highways authority of India (NHAI) has nearly completed the construction of five tunnels on the Pandoh-Takoli bypass on the Chandigarh-Manali highway between Mandi and Kullu district. These will be thrown open to traffic for public by the first week of March. These will make the journey on the highway comfortable round the year.

11 tunnels under construction

  • A total 11 tunnels are under construction between Mandi and Kullu. Of these, five have nearly been completed
  • Electrification work is going on in these tunnels, which is expected to be completed by the end of February
  • The construction work is in progress in the first two tunnels, which is likely to be completed by March 2024
  • The work on five tunnels have been nearly completed, while 90 per cent work has been done on remaining four tunnels

Generally, during the rainy season, this highway witnesses landslides between Mandi and Kullu at regular intervals, posing a threat to those travelling on this route. A total 11 tunnels are under construction between Mandi and Kullu. Of these, five have been nearly completed.

According to sources in the NHAI, of the 11 tunnels, the construction work is in progress in the first two tunnels, which will be completed by March 2024. Of the remaining nine tunnels, five have been nearly completed, while 90 per cent work has been done on the remaining four tunnels.

Varun Chari, NHAI Project Director, says, “We are planning to open five tunnels for general traffic on this highway from Hanogi to Jhalogi by the first week of March. Electrification work is going on in these tunnels, which is expected to be completed by the end of February. As soon as the electrification work is completed, the NHAI will throw open these tunnels for general traffic.”

He says, “Two more tunnels have been completed adjoining the next two tunnels between Mandi and Kullu on this highway but these can’t be opened for traffic until the completion of the construction work of the next two tunnels. Due to poor rock strata, the progress of construction work here is slow.”

Chari says, “The NHAI has a target to complete the work on the stretch on the Chandigarh-Manali highway by March next year and efforts are on in this direction.”

With the completion of this road project, the tourism industry will benefit as it will make journey to Kullu and Manali comfortable and safe round the year. In the past, landslide incidents between Mandi and Kullu on this highway have claimed several lives and left many persons critically injured.

#Kullu #Manali

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Business

Amul managing director RS Sodhi ousted; Jayenbhai Mehta gets interim charge

2
Punjab

PCS officers withdraw protest, decide to resume work after meeting with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

3
Nation

Tunisha Sharma made last phone call to her mother, asked her to book tickets for Chandigarh: Lawyer tells court in Maharashtra

4
Haryana

Haryana Government extends winter break in private, government schools till January 21

5
Nation

Air India urination case: In a surprise U-turn, Shankar Mishra tells Delhi court 'woman peed on her own seat'

6
Patiala

Bharat Jodo Yatra is all about spreading love, Rahul Gandhi says at Sirhind

7
Ludhiana

Ludhiana druglord Akshay Kumar Chhabra rose from tea seller's son to 'crorepati' in 2 years

8
Amritsar

Rahul Gandhi visits Golden Temple before starting Punjab leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra

9
Amritsar

All colleges in Punjab to remain shut on January 18

10
Trending

After wearing T-shirt in biting cold, Rahul Gandhi now walks barefoot in Punjab in 4 degrees Celsius

Don't Miss

View All
Narkanda, Manali and Kufri draped in white
Himachal

Narkanda, Manali and Kufri receive snowfall

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab
Jalandhar Breaking

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Phillaur

No 'sir' or 'madam' in schools, only 'teacher': Kerala Child Rights Commission
Nation

No 'sir' or 'madam' in schools, only 'teacher': Kerala Child Rights Commission

After much delay, Shimla gets season's first snowfall; tourists flock to hill station
Himachal

After much delay, Shimla gets season's first snow; tourists flock to hill station

Lohri of hope, traditions and colour
Amritsar

Lohri of hope, traditions and colour

Employees to get 119% DA from July 2015 in 3 months
Punjab

Punjab employees to get 119% DA from July 2015 in 3 months

How would have Bollywood celebrities accepted their food orders, well Swiggy shares hilarious video of content creator mimicking them
Trending

How would Bollywood stars accept their food orders; Swiggy shares hilarious video of content creator mimicking celebs

From extravagant exotic holidays to cash handouts, this boss is earning praises for spending 4 crore on employees’ outings
Trending

From extravagant exotic holidays to cash handouts, this boss is earning praises for spending 4 crore on employees’ outings

Top News

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Phillaur

Chaudhary Santokh Singh collapses during the rush in the yat...

Watch video of Chaudhary Santokh Singh walking alongside Rahul Gandhi at Bharat Jodo yatra minutes before he died

Watch video of Chaudhary Santokh Singh walking alongside Rahul Gandhi at Bharat Jodo Yatra minutes before he died

He feels uneasiness and collapses; Chaudhary Santokh also as...

Rahul Gandhi expresses shock, suspends Punjab yatra for 24 hours in respect of party MP Santokh Choudhary

Rahul Gandhi expresses shock, suspends yatra for 24 hours as a mark of respect to party MP Choudhary Santokh Singh

National Disaster Management Authority issues gag order restricting govt authorities from sharing data on ground subsidence in Joshimath

National Disaster Management Authority bars govt institutions from sharing data on Joshimath land subsidence with media

Says multiple interpretations are creating confusion

Intense cold grips Punjab; state enveloped by dense fog

Intense cold grips Punjab; state enveloped by dense fog

Bathinda is the coldest place in Punjab


Cities

View All

Farmers burn copies of govt policies

Farmers burn copies of govt policies

Now lodge PSPCL plaints on WhastApp

Gold worth Rs 33 lakh seized at Amritsar airport

Overcast sky, cold fail to dampen Lohri spirit in Amritsar

To check drugs, NCB to set up unit in Amritsar

Bathinda Civil Hospital gets Rs 78 lakh dialysis centre

Bathinda Civil Hospital gets Rs 78 lakh dialysis centre

PGI’s OPD registration timings increased by hour

PGI’s OPD registration timings increased by hour

Chandigarh Mayoral polls: Amid poaching fears, BJP shifts flock to Morni, Congress Kasauli

Outgoing Chandigarh Mayor's tenure rocked by House protests

Punjab IAS officer Sanjay Popli held in Arms Act case

Fog may engulf Chandigarh tricity for 4 days

Delhi horror: 11 cops suspended on MHA directive

Delhi horror: 11 cops suspended on MHA directive

Man injured in celebratory firing in Delhi, 1 arrested

Delhi Govt gives Rs 2.6 crore to 7 Commonwealth Games medallists

L-G denies rejecting Finland tour; AAP, teachers protest in Delhi

List SOP on installation of CCTV cameras in classrooms: High Court to Delhi

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Phillaur

Watch video of Chaudhary Santokh Singh walking alongside Rahul Gandhi at Bharat Jodo Yatra minutes before he died

No rehab yet, Latifpura residents, activists observe 'CM di Lohri'

Cops nab 2 aides of Makhan Kang murder accused

Security for Rahul's yatra reviewed

Despite ban, kite lovers use Chinese string with impunity in Ludhiana

Despite ban, kite lovers use Chinese string with impunity in Ludhiana

Chinese string ban goes for toss

Within 24 hours, seals ‘removed’ from SCFs in Ludhiana

Boy chasing kite killed in Sahnewal

Five of snatchers’ gang arrested in Ludhiana

Department will work on ensuring gender ratio parity: Minister

Department will work on ensuring gender ratio parity: Minister

Nabha civic body to crack down on illegal structures

Traffic police sensitise students to traffic rules

Father, son booked for Rs 2.8L travel ticket fraud

PSPCL to carry out maintenance of two feeders