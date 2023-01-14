5 tunnels on Mandi-Kullu road to be thrown open in March

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, January 13

The National Highways authority of India (NHAI) has nearly completed the construction of five tunnels on the Pandoh-Takoli bypass on the Chandigarh-Manali highway between Mandi and Kullu district. These will be thrown open to traffic for public by the first week of March. These will make the journey on the highway comfortable round the year.

11 tunnels under construction A total 11 tunnels are under construction between Mandi and Kullu. Of these, five have nearly been completed

Electrification work is going on in these tunnels, which is expected to be completed by the end of February

The construction work is in progress in the first two tunnels, which is likely to be completed by March 2024

The work on five tunnels have been nearly completed, while 90 per cent work has been done on remaining four tunnels

Generally, during the rainy season, this highway witnesses landslides between Mandi and Kullu at regular intervals, posing a threat to those travelling on this route. A total 11 tunnels are under construction between Mandi and Kullu. Of these, five have been nearly completed.

According to sources in the NHAI, of the 11 tunnels, the construction work is in progress in the first two tunnels, which will be completed by March 2024. Of the remaining nine tunnels, five have been nearly completed, while 90 per cent work has been done on the remaining four tunnels.

Varun Chari, NHAI Project Director, says, “We are planning to open five tunnels for general traffic on this highway from Hanogi to Jhalogi by the first week of March. Electrification work is going on in these tunnels, which is expected to be completed by the end of February. As soon as the electrification work is completed, the NHAI will throw open these tunnels for general traffic.”

He says, “Two more tunnels have been completed adjoining the next two tunnels between Mandi and Kullu on this highway but these can’t be opened for traffic until the completion of the construction work of the next two tunnels. Due to poor rock strata, the progress of construction work here is slow.”

Chari says, “The NHAI has a target to complete the work on the stretch on the Chandigarh-Manali highway by March next year and efforts are on in this direction.”

With the completion of this road project, the tourism industry will benefit as it will make journey to Kullu and Manali comfortable and safe round the year. In the past, landslide incidents between Mandi and Kullu on this highway have claimed several lives and left many persons critically injured.

#Kullu #Manali