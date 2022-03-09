5 years on, pedestrian path yet to come up in Solan

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, March 8

The construction of a pedestrian path between Chambaghat and St Luke’s School here is pending since 2017. The work on the path began in a phased manner but since it involves defence land, its construction is yet to be completed. The path is expected to facilitate pedestrians as well as schoolchildren.

Solan MLA DR Shandil, who has been pursuing the work since his last tenure, has raised the issue several times in the Assembly but little could be done to expedite the work. Shandil says, “The path is important for schoolchildren but the tardy pace of the work shows the sorry state of affairs”.

An issue pertaining to the exchange of defence land is pending before the district administration. Though there is a written agreement, the construction of an approach road is yet to be resolved. Since the current approach road to the Army land is supposed to be acquired for the pedestrian path, a new approach road is being constructed to provide hurdle-free access to the Army authorities from the national highway.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Zafar Iqbal says, “A sum of Rs 70 lakh is to be spent on the construction of a 2-km approach road from the national highway to connect the Army area. The non-availability of funds has delayed the exchange of defence land, though all paper formalities have been completed. Efforts are afoot to secure funds to facilitate the exchange land and complete the construction work”.

The exchange of defence land is also stalling other projects in the town. A three-floor parking facility for 156 vehicles was to be constructed. Since the exchange of land failed to take place, the project is hanging fire for years.

A detailed project report (DPR) for the multi-level parking will be made after the exchange of land. It will then be sent for funds to the state government.

Creating more parking areas is a pressing necessity in Solan, as commuters are forced to park their vehicles along roads. This often leads to police issuing challans. Residents resented that the successive governments had failed to expand parking areas, despite a manifold increase in the number of vehicles in the town.

Non-availability of funds

Since the current approach road to the Army land is supposed to be acquired for the pedestrian path, a new approach road is being constructed to provide hurdle-free access to the Army authorities from the national highway. The non-availability of funds has delayed the exchange of defence land. Efforts are afoot to secure funds to facilitate the exchange land.