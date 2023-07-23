50% discount on room tariffs till September 15

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 22

With the beginning of the off-season, coinciding with the monsoons, the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) today announced 50% discount on its room tariffs for all its hotels till September 15.

Amit Kashyap, Managing Director, HPTDC, said the discount has been offered due to heavy rains that have been lashing the hill state for the past few days. The aim is to accommodate the tourists and increase the occupancy of the corporation.

