50 hutments gutted in Indora

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, May 27

Fifteen migrant families hailing from Uttar Pradesh, who were living in 50 shanties at Ratangarh village in the Mand area of Indora subdivision, were today rendered homeless after a fire broke out in the slum.

They had been living in the slum for 30 years and working as labourers in the area. Eyewitnesses said the fire spread within minutes and all huts were reduced to ashes before the arrival of fire engines from Nurpur.

SDM Surinder Thakur said tents and rations had been provided to the affected families as instant relief.

