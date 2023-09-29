50 schools totally damaged, classes being held at shrines

Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, September 28

Heavy downpour, landslides and flashfloods this monsoon have left over 50 school buildings totally damaged and unsafe to run classes across the state. While most of these schools are conducting classes in private buildings now, some have shifted to gurdwaras, temples, mahila mandal bhavans, forest guest houses, etc. A few schools are conducting classes in the relatively safer parts of the damaged buildings.

Tough for students, teaching staff “It’s difficult for both students and teachers to focus when all the classes are running simultaneously in the same hall,” said Nirjala Sharma, principal of Government Primary School, Kumarhatti, in Solan district.

The school has 180 students from Nursery to Class V, and all of them sit together in the same hall at a nearby gurdwara.

“Overall, 620 schools buildings have suffered damage during the monsoon. Over 50 buildings have suffered total damage, while the rest have been damaged partially,” said Rakesh Kanwar, Secretary Education.

In monetary terms, the loss has been pegged at over 114 crore. “It’s a big loss. While minor repairs are being carried out by the schools themselves, we are seeking funds from the state disaster authorities and the government for the repair and reconstruction of the buildings which have suffered massive damage,” said Kanwar.

“The school building has been declared unsafe and the classes are being conducted in a nearby gurdwara since July. The school has 180 students from Nursery to Class V, and all of them sit together in the same hall,” said Nirjala Sharma, principal of Government Primary School, Kumarhatti, Solan.

“Students are facing problems but there’s no choice. There’s no suitable place that we can take on rent for so many students. We have no idea for how long we will have to continue with this arrangement,” the principal said.

Government Primary School, Badhyat, in Bilaspur district, is running classes in the relatively safer parts of the building. The building has been damaged partially but has been declared unsafe.

#Monsoon #Shimla