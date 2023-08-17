500 jobless youth to be given bus permits: Himachal Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, August 16

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri unfurled the national flag here yesterday. He laid wreath on the martyrs memorial.

Speaking on the occasion, Agnihotri, who also holds the portfolio of transport department, said the state government was planning to give 500 bus permits to unemployed youth. He said that in an effort to make Himachal a green state, the government was promoting electric vehicles.

