500 trees to be axed for heliport at Hamirpur

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, March 17

Over 500 trees will be axed to make way for a heliport proposed to come up close to the Institute of Hotel Management (IHM) here. The district administration had surveyed three sites for the heliport near the district headquarters, but two of them were not found suitable.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had visited the proposed site and directed the district administration to start the process of land transfer and development of the site. The site identified for the heliport is just behind the IHM and close to the campus of Dr Radhakrishnan Government Medical College and Hospital being constructed at Thai village in the Nadaun constituency.

It is learnt that about 32 kanal (12,200 sq m) land has been identified. The Forest Department has estimated that over 500 trees will be axed for the heliport. Although a majority of these are pine trees, a number of mango trees and other varieties are also there. One pipal and one banyan tree are also there on the identified land.

Rakesh Kumar, Divisional Forest Officer, said about 500 trees were standing on the identified land. The details of the trees were being compiled and would be sent to government.