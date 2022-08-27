50K animals vaccinated against lumpy skin disease in Himachal

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 26

The state government has vaccinated 50,000 animals against lumpy skin disease (LSD) so far, said Rural Development and Animal Husbandry Minister Virender Kanwar here today.

He said about 1.91 lakh doses of vaccine were available with the department and instructions had been given to buy medicine or vaccine from the open market, if required.

He said that there were 18,256 active cases in the state till yesterday and 5,630 animals had recovered from the disease so far. As many as 513 animals had died due to LSD in the state. “The government has taken effective steps for the prevention of LSD and guidelines have been issued to the Animal Husbandry Department,” he added.

He said that containment zones had been set up to control the disease and necessary steps taken to control the disease by isolating the diseased livestock.

