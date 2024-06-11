510 NCC cadets from North India explore Dharamsala

Raghav Guleria

Dharamsala, June 10

Him Trek, a national-level camp for NCC cadets, is underway in Dharamsala. It started on June 5 with 510 cadets from five directorates spread across Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh. After the camp of this batch, another batch will begin the camp on June 18, and will repeat the same schedule till June 26.

This marks the first time that an NCC camp is being held at such a scale in the town. Every morning, girl cadets can be spotted in perfect rows traversing through the lanes of the town, exploring the treasures that nature has so generously bestowed upon this town.

NCC cadets visited famous sites in Dharamsala during Him Trek.

The cadets visited the Kunal Pathari through the Tea Gardens, Indrunag on the top of the hill, McLeodganj and Bhagsunag. Departing for their journey early morning from their base camp at the Dharamsala Degree College, the cadets visited the Legislative Assembly at Tapovan, which enlivens every winter.

They observed the Legislative Assembly complex, a unique experience for them, according to the cadets.

During the visit, they were briefed about the sessions held at the Assembly, and were shown the meeting venue. Additionally, they enjoyed the sight of the snow-clad Dhauladhar ranges visible from the Assembly.

Talking to The Tribune, Colonel Sanjay Shandil, on deputation as Commanding Officer with the NCC, said, “This is the first time that such a camp is being organised at Dharamsala. The cadets are enthusiastic as it is a great learning experience for all of them.” According to him, the main objectives of the trekking camp include fostering cultural understanding among the NCC cadets, enhancing their endurance and self-confidence, exposing them to adventurous activities and educating them on the importance of the environment.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Dharamsala #Jammu #Kashmir #Uttarakhand