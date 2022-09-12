51K students to get uniforms free of cost in Himachal

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 11

About 51,000 students of nursery and KG in government schools will be provided uniforms free of cost from this year. The government has accorded its approval and the uniforms will be designed in collaboration with the NIFD, Kangra, said Director, Primary Education, Virender Sharma.

Two or three designs would be prepared and placed before the authority for approval, he said and added that the Civil Supplies Corporation, which had been awarded the tender to supply uniforms from Class I to XII, would provide these uniforms. There were about 51,000 students in about 5,500 schools. At present, about 8.5 lakh students of government schools from Class I to XII were provided uniforms under the Atal Vardi Yojna in Himachal.

The uniform will be made on the pattern of dress in private schools and will include pants, skirt and track suit. The move was aimed at increasing the enrolment in pre-primary classes, sources in the department said. Changes will also be made in the design of uniform for Class I to XII and the government is contemplating to provide full sleeves sweaters.

