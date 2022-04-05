Kullu: 525 Sashastra Seema Bal trainees pass out

Our Correspondent

KULLU, APRIL 4

Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Vikram Singh Thakur from the Centralised Training Centre, Sapri, took the salute from a parade during the passing-out and oath-taking ceremony at the Basic Training Centre at Shamshi, 8 km from here, today.

After undergoing 44 weeks of basic training, 525 trainees attained full soldier status and will be deployed on the borders of Nepal, Bhutan and other provinces. They were trained in warfare skills, martial arts, map-reading, drill, intelligence, border management, law, grooming, disaster management, computer, special equipment like GPS, etc.

The intensive training was given along with information and training on subjects like metal detector NVD and fake currency checking, etc.

DIG congratulated the trainees for becoming a part of the SSB. He said guarding the open borders of Nepal and Bhutan was a challenging task.

The ceremony concluded with the spectacular show of physical performance by the trainees. The second command officer, training officer, medical officer and other retired officers of the SSB and relatives of the trainees were present.