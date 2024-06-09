53rd rifle shooting championship ends

Our Correspondent

Chamba, June 8

The two-day 53rd District-Level Rifle Shooting Championship in Chamba wrapped up on Saturday at Dalhousie Public School (DPS). Vice Air Chief (Retd) PS Malhi attended the

closing ceremony and

presented awards to the winners. In his address, he praised the participants’ hard work and determination, and commended the organisers for hosting a well-coordinated event.

Dalhousie Public School chairman and director Capt GS Dhillon thanked the staff for the successful organisation of the event and reiterated the school’s commitment to supporting and nurturing young sports talent.

District Rifle Association secretary Rajeev Sehgal praised the performances of the participants.

Among the winners of the competition were Samarveer Singh of DPS who struck gold in the .177 Air Rifle Peep Sight Youth category (mens), while Divya Sharma from VMS, Indora, clinched the gold in the girls category.

Nivim Kapoor of DPS won Gold in .177 Air Pistol Sub-Youth (mens) category, while Arpan Sidhu stood first in the .177 Air Rifle youth category.

Saryna Singh of DPS won .177 Air Rifle Youth (girls) category, while .177 Air Rifle Team Sub Youth category was won by Gaurav, Suryansh, and Anmol from VMS, Indora.

