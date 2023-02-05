545 hectares available with ACL put to requisite use, says SDM

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, February 4

Around 545 hectare land available with Ambuja Cements Limited (ACL), Darlaghat, has been put to requisite use as per the revenue records, according to Arki SDM Keshav Ram.

A report in this regard has been sent by him to the DC, Solan, who will further send it to the state government as per the directions received last evening.

The Deputy Commissioners of Solan and Bilaspur districts were directed by the Principal Secretary (Revenue) to provide information about the quantum of land acquired by the two cement units in Bilaspur and Solan along with its purpose and details about its utilisation.

According to the Arki SDM, the state government acquired 405.51 bighas under the Land Acquisition Act to facilitate Ambuja Cements Limited (ACL), Darlaghat, set up a conveyor belt and undertake mining when the plant was set up in 1990s.

Another chunk of 123.53 hectares was given on lease for laying a pipeline, undertaking mining and setting up another conveyor belt. The company management also acquired 16.10 hectares for mining and other operations from private landowners after obtaining permission under Section 118 of the HP Tenancy and Land Reforms Act, the SDM said.

Transporters, meanwhile, contended that they have been left to fend for themselves after the closure of the plant as their arable land was acquired by the state government at cheaper rates for setting up the cement plant in 1992. Trucks bought using the proceeds of the land compensation were lying idle for the past 52 days, they said.

Meanwhile, eight transport societies plying trucks for the Darlaghat cement plant held a general house on Saturday and decided to suspend their agitation till February 20. They had been agitating outside the plant since its closure on December 15.

Former president of the Baghal Land Losers Society Ramkrishan Sharma said, “After Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu assured of an early resolution at yesterday’s meeting in Shimla, we are pinning our hope on his words.”

The CM today told mediapersons that since the transporters had voluntarily reduced the freight to Rs 10.20 per tonne per km, their proposal would be put before the Adani Group management. Efforts were being made by Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan to arrive at a unanimous rate by talking to the plant management, he said.

Truckers suspend stir till Feb 20