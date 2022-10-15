55.74L to cast vote on Nov 12

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 14

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manish Garg today said that the Model Code of Conduct had come into force with the announcement of Assembly elections in Himachal on November 12. As many as 55.74 lakh voters would cast their votes in the elections.

Garg, while addressing mediapersons here, said that there were 55,74,793 voters in Himachal (27,80,203 men, 27,27,016 women, 67,532 service voters and 44,173 first-time voters). There were 50,25,941 total voters in the 2017 Assembly elections.

He said, “There are 56,001 voters with physical disabilities, 37 from the third gender and 122,093 persons above the age of 80 years, including 1,181 above 100 years old.”

He said, “The term of the present Assembly having 68 constituencies, including 17 reserved for Scheduled Castes and three for Scheduled Tribes, will get over on January 8, 2023. The polling will take place on November 12 and the counting of votes will be taken up on December 8. A total of 67 companies of Central armed police forces will deployed to ensure free, fair and peaceful elections. There are 378 critical and 902 vulnerable polling stations.”

Garg said, “The Model Code of Conduct has come into force with the announcement of the Assembly elections. As a result, all government hoarding bearing the pictures of the Chief Minister, ministers and other political appointees will be removed within 48 hours and those on private premises without permission within 72 hours.” This would also apply to all government websites, he added.

He said, “The maximum distance is 14 km that 93 voters will have to cover to reach the polling station at Chasag Bhataori in the Bharmour segment of Chamba district.” He added, “Tashigang in the Lahaul and Spiti constituency is the highest polling station, located at a height of 15,256 feet, while Dhusara in the Chintpurni segment in Una district is at the lowest height of 300 feet. There are 65 polling stations located at heights ranging from 10,000 feet to 12,000 feet while 20 are located above 12,000 feet.”

Garg said, “There are 7,881 polling stations this time, as compared to 7,525 in the 2017 Assembly elections, which is an increase of 4.73 per cent. Only eight per cent polling stations are located in urban areas. The highest number of 1,494 voters will exercise their right to franchise at the Sidhbari polling station in the Dharamsala Assembly constituency while the lowest number of 16 voters are at Kaa village in Kinnaur. Women will fully manage 142 polling stations and while people with disabilities will manage 37 stations.”